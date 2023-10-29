Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Shares Down 19.1%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Electrolux Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

