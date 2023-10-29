Element Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $683,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

