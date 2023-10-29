Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

