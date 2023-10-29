Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,297 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.