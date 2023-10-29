Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $195,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.