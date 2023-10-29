Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.81. The company has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

