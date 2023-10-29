Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Eloro Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

ELO opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. Eloro Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.44. The firm has a market cap of C$260.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.46.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

