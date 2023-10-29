Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Eloro Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
ELO opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. Eloro Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.44. The firm has a market cap of C$260.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.46.
About Eloro Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eloro Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.