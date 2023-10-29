EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group updated its FY23 guidance to $12.25-12.65 EPS.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

EME stock opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.66. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $135.55 and a one year high of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

