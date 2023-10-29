Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 225,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.