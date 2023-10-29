Emfo LLC Has $67,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Emfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.