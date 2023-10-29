Emfo LLC Invests $34,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Emfo LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,989,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

