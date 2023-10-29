Emfo LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Emfo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

