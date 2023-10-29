Emfo LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

HACK opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $53.94.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

