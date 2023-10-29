Emfo LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Emfo LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 1.2% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.