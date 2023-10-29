Emfo LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.