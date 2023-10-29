Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Enbridge by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

