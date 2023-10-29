Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $77.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Encompass Health by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

