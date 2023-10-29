Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

