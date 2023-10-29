Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $171.03. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $206.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 248.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $1,420,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

