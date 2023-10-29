Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

