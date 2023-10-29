Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.71

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.71 ($15.65) and traded as high as €14.91 ($15.86). Engie shares last traded at €14.90 ($15.85), with a volume of 3,669,117 shares traded.
Engie Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.71.
Engie Company Profile
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.