Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $215.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 64.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

