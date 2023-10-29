Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $215.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.21.
Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
ENPH stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 64.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
