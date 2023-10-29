Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.21.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

