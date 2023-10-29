Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $92.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.42.

NYSE:ETR opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,598,160,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

