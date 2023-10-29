Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
NYSE EQNR opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
