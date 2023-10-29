Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

