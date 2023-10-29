ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

ESAB stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. ESAB has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in ESAB by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ESAB by 10.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ESAB by 76.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

