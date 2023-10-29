EscoinToken (ELG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.87 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $384,670.57 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EscoinToken alerts:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

