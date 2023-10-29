Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.