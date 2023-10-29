Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.04. Etsy has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,288 shares of company stock worth $5,630,691 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4,127.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

