Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $41.03 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bankshares
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.