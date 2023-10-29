Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCH opened at $41.03 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Get Exchange Bankshares alerts:

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.