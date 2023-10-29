F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FNB opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

