Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 179.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

VEEV stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.52. 643,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,055. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.