Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 392.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $423,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,972,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 1,947,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,294. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

