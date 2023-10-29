Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 163,932 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $207,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. 5,854,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,826. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

