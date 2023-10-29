Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,823. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

