Facet Wealth Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 788,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,583. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

