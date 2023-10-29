Facet Wealth Inc. Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.30. 11,698,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

