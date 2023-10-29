Facet Wealth Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,881,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

