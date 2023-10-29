Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $255,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. 2,000,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,320. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

