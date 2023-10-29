Facet Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 7,374,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.