Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 791,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $298,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 3,472,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 149,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 407,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,817,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.