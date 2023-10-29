Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.56. 3,230,544 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

