Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 122,273 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 183,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

