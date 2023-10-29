Facet Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,459. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

