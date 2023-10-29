Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 12,043,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

