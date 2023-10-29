Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 640,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

