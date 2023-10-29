Facet Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 482,594 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

