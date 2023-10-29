Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of FTCH opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

