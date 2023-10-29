Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $1.64. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,441,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

