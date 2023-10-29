Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $298.24 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

